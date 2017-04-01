NASA now reveals UHURU’s new plot to rig RAILA ODINGA’s victory in August using IEBC

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party of a plot to rig former Prime Minister Raila Odinga using the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.





This follows IEBC’s move to appeal the decision of the High Court that would make the announcement of the Presidential results at the constituency level final.





The IEBC wants the powers to announce the Presidential results vested in its Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and no one else.





Speaking on Tuesday, NASA leaders led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and his Machakos counterpart, Johnston Muthama, accused Jubilee of engineering the appeal by the IEBC with an intention of rigging the August polls.





They now want the IEBC to withdraw its appeal against the decision to announce Presidential results at the polling station.





They vowed to boycott the August elections if IEBC insists that its Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, be given powers to announce the Presidential results in Nairobi instead of announcement at the polling stations.





