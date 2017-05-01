NASA leaders arrive with expensive helicopters for the Nakuru Rally, See the mega entrance (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 07:31
Monday, 15 May 2017 - NASA leaders led by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, made a mega entrance to Afraha Stadium during a political rally held on Sunday.
A video that has surfaced online shows helicopters carrying NASA leaders landing at Afraha Stadium as their supporters welcome them.
Raila promised to launch a well oiled campaign that will send Uhuru home on August 8th.
This is what we call a mega entrance.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST