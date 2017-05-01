NASA in vote hunting mission as RAILA heads to Kisii after Nakuru! UHURU should start packing

..expected to launch a fierce onslaught on Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee which has been making inroads in the region and other NASA strongholds.





Speaking yesterday, Kisii County ODM Chairman, Ondieki Kerosi, and Secretary Amos Andama assured NASA of 90% of the Kisii votes come August 8th General Election.





“We want to send a strong warning to Jubilee that this region is still in the Opposition.”





“We are determined to rally 90% of the voters behind NASA,” Kerosi said.





