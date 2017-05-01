NASA in vote hunting mission as RAILA heads to Kisii after Nakuru! UHURU should start packing

NASA in vote hunting mission as RAILA heads to Kisii after Nakuru! UHURU should start packing00:00
..expected to launch a fierce onslaught on Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee which has been making inroads in the region and other NASA strongholds.
Speaking yesterday, Kisii County ODM Chairman, Ondieki Kerosi, and Secretary Amos Andama assured NASA of 90% of the Kisii votes come August 8th General Election.
“We want to send a strong warning to Jubilee that this region is still in the Opposition.”
“We are determined to rally 90% of the voters behind NASA,” Kerosi said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST