NASA goons steal MUDAVADI and WETANGULA’s phones –This happened at KICC and JACARANDA.

Monday May 29, 2017 -Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula were among hundreds of opposition leaders who lost their phones and other valuables when National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga was presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





The robbery incident happened on Sunday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where NASA leaders had gathered to accompany Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka to present their papers.





Their loss was made public when the master of ceremony at the KICC pleaded with the multitude to return the pricey phones and even offered a small ‘token’.





However, their plea fell on deaf ears since no one returned the expensive phones.





Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, was also among those who lost phones during NASA rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi.





Onyonka was heard complaining that he had lost an Iphone 6 to NASA goons who attended the rally in Eastlands part of Nairobi.



