NASA flagbearer RAILA ‘Joshua’ ODINGA praying in Jerusalem ahead of election - PHOTOs

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - NASA’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has excited Kenyans after he shared photos of himself praying in the holy wall of Jerusalem in Israel.





Raila claimed that he is the biblical Joshua who will lead Kenyans to the Promised Land (Canaan) when he was named the NASA flag bearer.





Taking to twitter Raila, who is taking a stab at the presidency for the fourth time, wrote:





"Few know my history with this Holy Site. The Western Wall is the pulpit of the Temple of Solomon and is said to have been built over 5,000 years ago. The site is sacred to all three Abrahamic religions - Judaism, Islam and Christianity - and to me it is a very strong symbolism of strength and unity. The story goes that you write your wish on a piece of paper, stick it on the wall and say a prayer and the message goes directly to God."





