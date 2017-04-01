NASA bosses to split after RAILA’s endorsement by ODM at Kasarani - Bad news for UHURU/ RUTO

Friday May 5, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) principals are set to retreat to their respective strongholds for serious campaigns after the endorsement of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by his ODM party to run for President today following his nomination as the NASA flag bearer.





Raila Odinga, alongside his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Isaac Ruto are expected to separately hit their backyards in a bid to restore confidence in the alliance after several leaders from affiliated parties decamped over the controversial NASA deal and the shambolic nominations.





The NASA leaders, especially Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, have been tasked with reassuring supporters from Western and the Ukambani regions that NASA’s Presidential line-up is the winning formula.





Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto also has an uphill task of convincing Kalenjins to ditch Jubilee for NASA ahead of polls.





