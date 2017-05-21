Nairobians have spoken! It is MIKE SONKO for Governor, not KENNETH, not KIDERO nor MIGUNA

Sunday May 21, 2017 - A new opinion poll released on Saturday showed that if elections were held today, Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Mike Sonko, will beat incumbent Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, by a landslide.





According to the poll conducted by Radio Africa Group, if elections are held today, Sonko will garner 49 percent of all the votes cast with Kidero garnering only 35 percent.





Independent party candidate, Peter Kenneth, will only manage 9 percent of the total votes.





Only one per cent would vote for..



