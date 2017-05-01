Na iwe funzo! Kenyan man starts eating grass like a cow after he was be-witched (VIDEO).

Saturday, 20 May 2017 - The proverbial forty days of this Kenyan man reached when he was be-witched after stealing someone’s property.

The video that is going rounds on social media shows the man eating grass like a cow as he cries for help.

This should be a lesson to all thieves.

Continue stealing but your proverbial forty days will soon reach.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
