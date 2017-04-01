MUTULA KILONZO attacked for abusing NYENZE after he said the KAMBA will not support RAILA

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, is currently swimming in muddy waters for criticizing Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, after he said the Kamba community got a raw deal in the National Super Alliance (NASA) lineup.





In the lineup, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is a Kamba community kingpin, managed to get a running mate position with Raila Odinga getting the coveted presidential ticket.





Following the announcement, Nyenze claimed that the Kamba community has nothing to smile about, adding that they have been given a raw deal.





“I want to say that the Kamba nation got a raw deal because there was a Memorandum of Understanding in 2013 that Honourable Kalonzo Musyoka supports Raila Odinga and we did that man-to-man. In 2017 it was to be Kalonzo Musyoka,” said Nyenze.





However, Nyenze was later castigated by Mutula Kilonzo who said that Nyenze has no mandate to speak on behalf of the community or Wiper.





But Kamba residents have castigated Mutula with many abusing him for criticising Nyenze.





“Nyenze is enjoying freedom of expression, and representing wishes of many of us...,” Beth Mwende said.





“SenMutula With all due respect Sir. I believe he is the Kamba leader and has used the 'Kamba' vote as his bargaining chip,” Japheth Ngonde said in reference to Kalonzo Musyoka.





The Kenyan DAILY POST