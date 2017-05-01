MUTHAMA threatens to drop a bombshell and expose KALONZO even further - He is a devil!

The Kenyan DAILY POST 09:10

Sunday May 14, 2017 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has threatened to reveal dirty things that former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been doing as Wiper Democratic Movement party leader.

This comes a few days after Muthama announced that he had quit Wiper over Kalonzo‘s dictatorship.

In an interview with a local daily, Muthama said that he has a shocking confession about Kalonzo and he will share with the public at...

