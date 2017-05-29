MUTHAMA reveals why NKAISSERY and UHURU are urinating on themselves

Monday May 29, 2017-

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, have been having sleepless nights from the time National Super Alliance (NASA) announced its presidential flag bearer.





Last month, NASA coalition named Raila Odinga as the coalition presidential flag bearer who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta in a do or die contest in August.





Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday, Muthama said Uhuru and Nkaissery are urinating on themselves since they have realized NASA has more than 10 million votes compared to Jubilee which has less than 5 million votes.





“We have more than 10 million votes which make Uhuru and Nkaissery urinate on themselves. They should not attempt to rig elections and they must hear this,” Muthama told a charged crowd during a mammoth rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Eastland's part of Nairobi.





The foul mouthed senator also praised Raila Odinga and said Jakom will be a president of all regardless of one’s tribe.





“Raila will be fare regardless of tribe. I am Raila’s general that will make sure that Uhuru goes home,” he said.



