MUTHAMA is a moron, he is actually the dictator and not KALONZO as he says - Wiper says

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:16

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leaders have criticized the decision by Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, of abandoning the Kalonzo Musyoka led party.


On Monday, this week, Muthama said that he has ditched Wiper because the party is undemocratic and Kalonzo is a dictator.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, Wiper MPs led by Robert Mbui (Kathaini), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said Muthama’s move is insincere.

Mbui said it was outrageous for Senator Muthama to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno