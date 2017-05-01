MUTHAMA is a moron, he is actually the dictator and not KALONZO as he says - Wiper says

MUTHAMA is a moron, he is actually the dictator and not KALONZO as he says - Wiper saysPolitics 07:16
Wednesday May 10, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leaders have criticized the decision by Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, of abandoning the Kalonzo Musyoka led party.
On Monday, this week, Muthama said that he has ditched Wiper because the party is undemocratic and Kalonzo is a dictator.
Addressing a presser on Tuesday, Wiper MPs led by Robert Mbui (Kathaini), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said Muthama’s move is insincere.
Mbui said it was outrageous for Senator Muthama to...
