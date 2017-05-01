MUTHAMA is a moron, he is actually the dictator and not KALONZO as he says - Wiper says

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leaders have criticized the decision by Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, of abandoning the Kalonzo Musyoka led party.





On Monday , this week, Muthama said that he has ditched Wiper because the party is undemocratic and Kalonzo is a dictator.





Addressing a presser on Tuesday , Wiper MPs led by Robert Mbui (Kathaini), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said Muthama’s move is insincere.





Mbui said it was outrageous for Senator Muthama to...



