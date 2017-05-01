MUTHAMA expelled all KIKUYUs who were living in his houses in Naivasha and Machakos! SHAME

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has finally revealed the bad things that Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has been saying about the Kikuyu community.





Speaking on Tuesday , Kibwana said Muthama hates Kikuyus with a passion and that is the reason that he expelled all kikuyus from his houses in Naivasha and Machakos.





Kibwana also said Muthama has been abusing Kikuyus especially those who stay in Machakos County because he sees them as a..



