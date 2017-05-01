MUTAHI NGUNYI says RAILA will lose the 2017 election but gives a chilling message to UHURU

MUTAHI NGUNYI says RAILA will lose the 2017 election but gives a chilling message to UHURUPolitics 05:30
Tuesday May 9, 2017 - Celebrated political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who is challenging him in the August 8th polls.
In his weekly analysis titled Urgent Letter to Uhuru Kenyatta regarding NASA, Mutahi said though Uhuru will thrash Raila Odinga by a landslide, he will refuse to accept defeat and declare himself as President, the same way he did in 2007.
“Mr Odinga will force another Grand Coalition Government by...
