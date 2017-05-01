MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals why RAILA will go to his grave without ever sleeping in State House

Monday May 15, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed why National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will go to his grave without leading Kenya.





In his weekly edition on ‘The Fifth Estate’ channel, Mutahi said Raila is a very selfish leader and that is the reason why he will never occupy the ‘House on Hill’





Mutahi also said Raila Odinga has no qualities to compare himself to..



