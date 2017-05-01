MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals how RAILA ODINGA has rigged UHURU’s victory in the August 8 poll.

Friday May 26, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has once again revealed how NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has rigged the August 8th General Election.


Raila is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta in August and he has always said that he has ‘10 Million Strong’ votes to send Uhuru to Gatundu.

 In an article in one of the local dailies on Friday, Mutahi discredited Raila Odinga’s 10 million strong saying it is a myth coined to confuse his voting robots.

The “Tyranny of numbers” inventor said that Raila has already cooked the numbers and he is...

