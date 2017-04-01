Musician JAGUAR cries like a baby after losing Starehe Jubilee ticket to KAMANDA! WATCH

Musician Charles Njagua better known as Jaguar cried uncontrollably at the Jubilee party headquarters when it became apparent that he had lost the Starehe Jubilee ticket to Maina Kamanda.





Jaguar thought he had won and even took to social media to celebrate but Jubilee officials on Thursday declared Kamanda the winner with 10,374 votes against Jaguar’s 8,391 votes.





He filed a complaint at the Jubilee Party but was heart-broken when he was told the his only hope of getting the Starehe ticket is through negotiating with Mr. Maina Kamanda.





Jaguar and his supporters cried outside Jubilee HQs and vowed not to negotiate with Maina Kamanda.





He however did not reveal whether he intends to vie as an independent candidate.





Watch the video below.



