MURKOMEN leaves WAIGURU to roast alone over NYS theft as he gets clearance to vie - God help us!

The Kenyan DAILY POST 21:46

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been cleared to defend his seat in the August elections.


This comes despite a Public Accounts Committee (PAC)) report which adversely mentioned him in the multi-billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The House committee had recommended that Murkomen, alongside former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, who is the...

