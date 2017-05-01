MURKOMEN leaves WAIGURU to roast alone over NYS theft as he gets clearance to vie - God help us!

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been cleared to defend his seat in the August elections.





This comes despite a Public Accounts Committee (PAC)) report which adversely mentioned him in the multi-billion scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).





The House committee had recommended that Murkomen, alongside former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, who is the...



