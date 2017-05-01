MUDAVADI warns CHEBUKATI and CHILOBA! Don’t rig RAILA ODINGA’s victory in August.

Thursday May 11, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and CEO, Ezra Chiloba, against being used by the Jubilee regime to rig the August 8 th General Election.





Speaking to journalists on Wednesday , Mudavadi said Wafula and Chiloba are behaving like individuals who have been compromised by the Jubilee Government leaders.





Mudavadi said Kenyans will not accept an outcome of...



