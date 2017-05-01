MUDAVADI says IEBC’s move to deploy only KALENJINs in Western is a plot to rig RAILA ODINGA

..the deployment of Returning Officers.





“This is to condemn IEBC’s gazetted posting of Returning Officers throughout the country in preparation for the August 8th elections.”





“The list is biased, ethnic profiling and planed pre-rigging of elections,” Mudavadi said.





“We in NASA are therefore unable to discern the criteria and logic of IEBC posting members of only one community as Returning Officers to serve in certain electoral areas, especially in Western,” he added.





