MUDAVADI reveals how RAILA ODINGA will lower rent - These guys in NASA are real jokers

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed the formula NASA will use to lower rental fees in many parts of the country.





Speaking in Jacaranda Grounds, Embakasi, on Sunday , NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said when he clinches the Presidency in August, he will lower rent rates in Nairobi because landlords have been exposing tenants by charging them high rent fees.





On Monday , Mudavadi tried to explain how the...



