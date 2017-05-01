MUDAVADI may be the biggest fool in Kenya - See how he was conned by RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for claiming that he was betrayed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.





Over the last 4 years, Mudavadi has been crisscrossing the country claiming how he was promised the Presidency by Uhuru in 2013, only for Uhuru to turn back and vie for the same seat.





“I was preparing to launch my presidential bid on that Monday when Kenyatta, Balala, Ruto and Mwakwere arrived in my house uninvited at around 11am .”





“Kenyatta offered to support me with Ruto as my running mate.”





“I asked them if they were serious and..



