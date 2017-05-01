MUDAVADI in a scandal that involves S£X - See what ANC was doing to LADIES who are aspirants.

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party officials have been accused of soliciting for s3x from female aspirants in order to give them nomination certificates.





Sources at the Musalia Mudavadi led party revealed that the officials mainly in Vihiga, Bungoma and Kakamega Counties have been asking female aspirants to offer them s*x in exchange of nomination certificates.





One female aspirant revealed how a senior ANC official asked her to meet him at lodging in..



