MUDAVADI has no votes to deliver to RAILA - MUSIKARI KOMBO says as he endorses UHURU.

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Former Cabinet Minister, Musikari Kombo, has said the entire Luhya community will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





Speaking at his home in Webuye on Monday , Kombo said the Luhya community will not support National Super Alliance (NASA) because Raila Odinga has been betraying the community year after year.





Kombo also said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will not bring any votes to..



