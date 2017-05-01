Most lethal Kayole female gangster killed by cops, She was very S£XY (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:43

Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - A female thug from Kayole who was part of the Gaza criminal gang was killed by cops after being hunted for a while.

The lady who was known as Clare, was married to a gangster, also a member of Gaza and used to carry a gun for him.

The dreaded Eastlands under-cover cop, Hessy, announced the death of this female gangster on social media saying,

CLEAH: MWANI’S WIFE WAS ELIMINATED YESTERDAY MORNING, SURA IKACHAFULIWA KUCHAFULIWA: THATS A GREAT ACHIEVEMENT COZ SHE REFUSED TO REFORM NA AKAENDELEA KUBEBEA MZEE WAKE BUNDUKI!!!

A resident of Kayole who witnessed the shooting of this female gangster  had to say this about her,

That chic was a robber in Kayole

She was shot yesterday by one ‘Hessy wa Kayole’

Looking at her pictures you wouldn’t even think she was one

She’s left behind a son????

Her hubby is a member of Gaza gang

She was a member of the gang too I guess.

See her photos in the next page.

This is wasted beauty.

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno