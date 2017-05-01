Most lethal Kayole female gangster killed by cops, She was very S£XY (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:43
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - A female thug from Kayole who was part of the Gaza criminal gang was killed by cops after being hunted for a while.
The lady who was known as Clare, was married to a gangster, also a member of Gaza and used to carry a gun for him.
The dreaded Eastlands under-cover cop, Hessy, announced the death of this female gangster on social media saying,
“CLEAH: MWANI’S WIFE WAS ELIMINATED YESTERDAY MORNING, SURA IKACHAFULIWA KUCHAFULIWA: THATS A GREAT ACHIEVEMENT COZ SHE REFUSED TO REFORM NA AKAENDELEA KUBEBEA MZEE WAKE BUNDUKI!!!
A resident of Kayole who witnessed the shooting of this female gangster had to say this about her,
“That chic was a robber in Kayole
She was shot yesterday by one ‘Hessy wa Kayole’
Looking at her pictures you wouldn’t even think she was one
She’s left behind a son????
Her hubby is a member of Gaza gang
She was a member of the gang too I guess.
See her photos in the next page.
This is wasted beauty.