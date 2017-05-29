Moses KURIA goes into RAILA’s bedroom and says this about IDA ODINGA.

Monday, May 29, 2017- Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, is at his worst behavior again.





Kuria has sensationally claimed that Opposition Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will make his wife, Ida Odinga, deputy president should he beat incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August poll.





In his rant on Facebook, Kuria went on to warn Raila’s running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, and other NASA principals that Raila will betray them if he is elected fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.





Check out his post below.



