MOHA tells JOHO and his family to brace for a tough fight in August – I am not like UHURU!

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - Former KTN investigative journalist, Mohamed Ali, has said he will fight for the Nyali MP’s seat till the end.





Addressing journalists on Sunday , Ali who is popularly known as Moha accused Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of attempting to interfere with ODM nominations in the constituency.





He said Joho is attempting to rig him out of the nominations in favour of his cousin, Said Salim.





"@AliHassanJoho, I will meet your brother on August 8 th . I would rather win or lose with honour,” Moha said on Sunday .





The Jicho Pevu journalist, who garnered 2, 873 votes against Salim’s 3,672, has insisted that he won the nominations.





The Nyali MP hopeful claimed that Joho had ganged up with his family to ensure he does not win the seat.





"The entire Joho family was walking around making sure they are paying off voters to vote against me. I have video evidence and picture evidence," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST