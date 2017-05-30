MIKE SONKO spoils his adopted son, OSINYA, with a grand birthday party (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - Remember baby Osinya? The toddler Mike Sonko adopted after his mother was killed in a terror attack in Likoni Church in March 2014?





Well the young boy turned five and Sonko, who is gunning for the Nairobi Governor’s seat, threw a grand birthday bash for him.





Baby Osinya’s elder brother, Moses Gift Osinya, whose courage during the attack touched many, is currently studying at the prestigious Lenana School under Sonko’s scholarship after he scored 399 marks in KCPE.





