MIKE SONKO is the next Governor of Nairobi, KIDERO and his incompetence should start packing.

Tuesday May 9, 2017 - Renowned political columnist, Michael Waikenda, has asked Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, to start packing because Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, is the next Governor of Nairobi.





In a detailed editorial in one of the local dailies on Tuesday , Waikenda highlighted focal points that could catapult the flamboyant Senator to Nairobi's top seat, including the legislator's philanthropic acts that many identify with.





"One of the key issues that have made the Nairobi Senator a darling of the masses is the ‘Sonko Rescue Team’.”





“The Sonko Rescue Team has...



