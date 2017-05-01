MIKE SONKO is the next Governor of Nairobi, KIDERO and his incompetence should start packing.

..come to the aid of many Nairobians over the years, especially the low-income earners," Waikenda observed.





Waikenda also said Sonko was the only Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful who is directly in touch with the reality on the ground.





"One of Sonko’s strong points is that he fights for the rights of all Nairobians.”





“Whether affluent or poor, Sonko has been someone that many Nairobi residents have counted on for protection," he said.





Sonko is eyeing to unseat Governor Kidero on a Jubilee Party ticket after trouncing former Presidential candidate, Peter Kenneth, in the just concluded Jubilee Party primaries.





Kidero is defending his seat using the ODM party ticket.





