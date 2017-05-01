MIGUNA MIGUNA’s daughter exposed as a PR@ST!TUT3! Sells her “Nunu” to wazungus (PHOTOs)00:00
...a registered member of her website that she uses to trade her flesh.
Miguna’s daughter’s invite to her website reads,
“Hi I’m Tiana every man’s ebony dream. Do you want to play? Come join me for naughty sensual fun. Let me help you unwind and relax... text 416-473-**** pls no blocked numbers Tiana.”
She then adds,
“Hey looking for some naughty nasty fun. I’m slim and s*xy looking for a playmate. No black gents please and I’m in Toronto rn!! 416 473 ****text me.” Meaning that she deals with White only.
Here’s a profile of her pr@st!tu!on website where she sells her flesh.
Page 1 2