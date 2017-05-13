MIGUNA MIGUNA names 24-year old as his running-mate in Nairobi gubernatorial race (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 13, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has named little known James Gathungu as his running mate for the August General Elections.

Mr. Gathungu, 24, is a former Laikipia University student leader.

Miguna, who is vying as an independent candidate, will battle it out with Jubilee Party’s Mike Sonko and the incumbent, Dr. Evans Kidero, (ODM) for Nairobi Governor.

