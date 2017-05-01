MIGUNA finally reveals who he supports for President and everyone is in shock - This was unexpected

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - Aspiring Nairobi Governor Miguna Miguna has said that he has no any preferred Presidential candidate going to the August 8th General Election.





Miguna, who is running as an independent candidate, said he will not align himself to any Presidential candidate, not even his former boss Raila Odinga, who is the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate.





He said as an independent candidate, he will...



