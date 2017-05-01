MERUs give UHURU a tough warning over the way he has mismanaged Kenya! We’ll vote for RAILA

Saturday May 13, 2017 - Maara MP, Kareke Mbiuki, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be a one term President if he fails to address the issue of high food prices.





Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings on Friday , Mbiuki who is the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett should be sacked immediately for failing to address the issue of high food prices.





Mbiuki said Bett has mismanaged the agriculture docket and...



