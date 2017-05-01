Meet the Queen of Dark! A black beauty model who is setting the internet on fire (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 09:31
Thursday, 25 May 2017 - Meet South Sudanese born model, Nyakim Gatwech, popularly known as Queen of Dark, whose photos have gone viral on social media.
The US based South Sudanese beauty is making rounds online for her distinctive complexion and for not trying to alter her already perfect melanin by bleaching.
See her photos in the next page
She is beautiful.