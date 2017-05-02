Meet the lucky man who won Sh 221million mega SportPesa jackpot (PHOTOs + VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - The identity of the lucky man who won a staggering Sh221m mega SportPesa Jackpot has finally been revealed.





Samuel Abisai, 28, won the windfall after correctly predicting all 17 games over the weekend.





He was given a treatment befitting his new status after he was picked from his abode along Thika Road and chauffeured aboard a stretch limousine to Carnivore for the official unveiling.





This is the biggest jackpot payout in the history of gambling in Sub-Saharan Africa.





See the photos below.





Watch the video by clicking the link below







