Me and UHURU may be tribalists but RAILA and KALONZO are worse; they’re chief nepotists

Friday May 12, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has castigated National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, for nominating their family members to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) at the expense of over 40 million Kenyans.





Speaking in Kilgoris, Ruto noted that Raila’s move to nominate his aged brother, Oburu, and Kalonzo’s move to nominate his son, Kennedy, to EALA is a clear message that they only care about their families and not other Kenyans.





He termed the two as..



