Me and UHURU may be tribalists but RAILA and KALONZO are worse; they’re chief nepotists

..chief nepotists and urged Kenyans not to vote for them in the August polls.





“As Jubilee, we are out to bridge the gap between all communities.”





“We have seen our competitors busy sharing seats among their brothers, sisters and relatives.”





“If these people can propose their brothers and son for the post, when will a Maasai or any other group get an opportunity,” Ruto said.





“Nepotism is worse than tribalism.”





“Raila and his team has no capacity to lead this country.”





“Jubilee has bridged the gap between all communities,” he added.





