MCA who STR!PP£D N@K3D in front of cameras for RAILA beats ONYANGO OLOO to clinch ticket

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Controversial Kisumu MCA, Fred Odhiambo Ouda, is the ODM nominee for Kisumu Central Parliamentary seat.





Ouda, who made history by str!pping n@k3d in front of cameras to protest an alleged insult to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by the National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, won the ODM primaries after the process was repeated following a court order.





Ouda beat former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, after..



