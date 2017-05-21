Massive Recruitment of Graduate Interns in Kenya - NGO

Massive Recruitment of Graduate Interns in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 00:00
Vacancies: Graduate Internship
The following vacancies are available on our recruitment portal.
1. Communications – Nairobi
2. Finance – Nairobi (2 positions)
3. Human Resource – Nairobi
4. IT – Nairobi, Kilifi and Kisumu (3 positions)
5. Monitoring and Evaluation – Nairobi
6. Procurement – Nairobi, Kilifi, Kisumu and Mombasa (4 positions)
7. Programs (Child Protection) – Tharaka
8. Programs (Health/ HIV) – Kilifi, Mombasa and Nairobi (3 positions)
9. Programs (Household Economic Strengthening) – Mombasa and Nairobi (3 positions)
10. Programs (Support) – Mombasa and Nairobi (2 positions)
11. Sponsorship – Homa Bay
To view the entire job description and make an online application, please visit http://plan-international-kenya.org/jobs/.The deadline for applications is 21st May 2017.