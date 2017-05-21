Massive Recruitment of Graduate Interns in Kenya - NGO

Plan International Kenya

Vacancies: Graduate Internship

The following vacancies are available on our recruitment portal.

1. Communications – Nairobi

2. Finance – Nairobi (2 positions)

3. Human Resource – Nairobi

4. IT – Nairobi, Kilifi and Kisumu (3 positions)

5. Monitoring and Evaluation – Nairobi

6. Procurement – Nairobi, Kilifi, Kisumu and Mombasa (4 positions)

7. Programs (Child Protection) – Tharaka

8. Programs (Health/ HIV) – Kilifi, Mombasa and Nairobi (3 positions)

9. Programs (Household Economic Strengthening) – Mombasa and Nairobi (3 positions)

10. Programs (Support) – Mombasa and Nairobi (2 positions)

11. Sponsorship – Homa Bay

To view the entire job description and make an online application, please visit http://plan-international-kenya.org/jobs/ .

The deadline for applications is 21st May 2017.