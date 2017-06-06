Massive Recruitment of Clerks - Ministry of Interior (800 Vacancies)

Clerical Officer II

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salaries and other Benefits

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs.12,510×630 -13,140×660-13,800×720-14,520×750-IS,270×810-16,080 p.m (Job Group _F’)

House Allowance :Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Kshs.3,000.00 p.m

Leave Allowance: Kshs4,000.00 (Once yearly)

Leave Entitlement: 30 days per Financial Year excluding weekends & Public Holidays

Medical Benefits : As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for the Clerical Officer Job

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade C- or its approved

equivalent;

Proficiency in computer applications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Officers at this level will be deployed in the Human Resource Management units, General

Registry, Procurement, Accounts office or General office services.

· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintaining an efficient filling system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

· Preparing payment vouchers;

· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

How to Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the State Department of Interior: at the Headquarters and at all forty seven (47) Counties.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing

one application form PSC2 (Revised 201 6). The form may be downloaded from PSC website www.pubicservice.go.ke .

Completed application forms should be sent to the respective

County Commissioner /The Cabinet Secretary,

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government,

P. O. Box 30510 -00100,

Nairobi

OR

Hand delivered to the

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government,

Human Resource Management Registry,

Harambee House

So as to reach on or before 6th June, 2017.

Please note

1. Candidates should NOT attach any document to the application form. All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

2. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.