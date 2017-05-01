Massive Recruitment at Safaricom (Apply Now)

Information Systems Audit Internships

We are pleased to announce I.T. Internship Opportunities within Internal Audit Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for students who meet the criteria indicated below.

The main aim of the internship is to give the interns an opportunity to experience and work in the real corporate environment.

Roles

· Work closely with the Line managers in the various audit projects/processes.

· Assist in coding / preparing scripts for continuous audit and monitoring

· Assist in preparing Internal Audit weekly reports

· Learn follow up of audit findings with relevant teams and ensuring their closure

· Assist in administrative duties assigned in the office

Requirements

· Undergraduate Student in their third or fourth year studying Computer Science, I.T or related field in a recognized university.

· Have proven interpersonal skills and teamwork

· Strong analytical skills

· Excellent communication and written skills.

· Good organizational skills.

· Good programming skills

Inventory Saleable Stock Senior Officer

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Inventory Management & Inbound Logistics -Supply Chain Department within the Finance Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Senior Manager; Inventory Management & Inbound Logistics, the position holder will be responsible in managing the company’s investment in Saleable inventory, maintenance of stock master data, stock movement analysis, enforcement of inventory management policies & warehouse procedures as well as occupational health and safety compliance.

Duties

· Implement and maintain procedures for Receipting, Put-Away, Issuing and Data Capture for stocks.

· Planning requirements for warehouse optimal space utilization.

· Maintaining accurate and complete inventory master data on ERP system for stock and non-stock items.

· Carry out weekly cycle counts and monthly stake-takes to ensure 100% accuracy.

· Reduce the company’s exposure to obsolescence risk by generating weekly ageing reports and implementing recommendations.

· Process disposals of saleable items in a timely manner ensuring adequate authorizations and prompt data updates.

· Ensure effective customer service to all key stakeholders and ensure operational issues are fully resolved within the agreed SLAs.

· Provide the warehouse support in ensuring systems and IT related issues are resolved with agreed SLA.

· Ensuring archiving is periodically done for all documents generated in transactions.

· Adherence to OSH and security requirements and submission of monthly occurrence report.

· Carry out periodic user training and support.

· Provide accurate monthly report on system users by roles.

· Provide accurate and timely reports in accordance with Supply Chain framework.

Job Requirements

· B. Com/Business/Information technology with at least 3 years’ experience in Supply Chain Function will be an added advantage.

· CIPS qualification will be added advantage.

· Computer literate, proficiency in Microsoft Office.

· Knowledge of Oracle inventory management will be an added advantage

· Proactive, confident and self-driven.

· Integrity, honesty and able to work without supervision

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

· Results oriented.

Vendor Experience Senior Officer

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Enterprise Business Unit Division. In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below:

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Senior Officer – Vendor Experience will ensure an excellent customer experience end to end. Analyzing, understanding and executing constant improvements to the online/onsite and offline experience. Ensure an excellent vendor experience, supporting variety of touch points across our platform, from onboarding to execute commercial/operation plans.

Responsible for the VNPS and NPS of the department, ensuring the right communication to the rest of the team and constantly exploring improvements to the KPIs.

Roles

· Work to ensure that customer order are fulfilled flawlessly as per SLA

· Improve the customer experience based on feedback from customers, internal stakeholders and recommend remedial practices

· Perform quality checks and monitor customer satisfaction KPIs and drivers

· Ensure seamless vendor experience while trading and offer exceptional support

· Create relevant training materials and train new and existing vendors on how to be successful on using the platform

· Monitor vendors to ensure they fulfill order within SLA without cancellation

· Solve all vendor issues such as they arise e.g. Systems, content creation and reconciliation or escalating to the relevant departments.

· Follow up with relevant departments to ensure smooth vendor operations e.g. Finance and Warehousing , content creation, customer support, Technology teams etc

Job Requirements

· Excellent project management skills

· Understanding of e-commerce on-boarding requirements

· Comfort with complex database structures and queries.

· Thrive in the face of ambiguity and constant change.

· Must work well in the face of aggressive deadlines, while maintaining data integrity and accuracy.

· Must be willing and able to accommodate flexible work schedule during critical business periods.

· Must exhibit high degree of ownership and accountability.

· Strong communication skills

Territory Account Executive

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the SME and Regional Operations within the Enterprise Business Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

The Territory Account Executive will drive sales within the set territory , with an objective of driving business revenues and opportunities across the customer base to exceed DB through acquisition and retention as well as assuring retention of baseline under their management

Roles

· To identify growth prospects and specific opportunities in the territory; device strategic plans for territory penetration and tactical plan execution including pipelines;

· To track territory performance management;

· To identify growth opportunities, up-selling and cross–selling potential within the assigned territory;

· To provide leadership for customers by understanding business objectives and recommend business solutions;

· To develop and execute customer ring fencing strategies;

· To develop strong relationships with customers to maintain baseline growth, Churn Management, including following up on all existing contracts renewal;

· To develop customer value propositions and presentations;

· To gather and execute market intelligence;

· To manage daily and weekly sales reporting for Regional Manger;

· To drive Net Promoter Score by maintaining strong and deep relationships with accounts under direct management and keeping communication with the customer throughout the entire customer journey.

Job Requirements

· Degree in a Business related disciplines with an IT/Commercial bias;

· Work experience of 3 years preferably managing SME Customers

· IT knowledge/working experiences will be an added advantage;

· Strong relationship building skills preferably from the SME Environment

· Ability to deliver results ,meet and surpass targets with minimum supervision

· New business development skills

How to Apply

Apply here