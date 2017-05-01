Massive Recruitment at General Electric (GE) Kenya – 12 Vacancies

GE is building the world by providing capital, expertise and infrastructure for a global economy. GE Capital has provided billions in financing so businesses can build and grow their operations and consumers can build their financial futures. We build appliances, lighting, power systems and other products that help millions of homes, offices, factories and retail facilities aroun

Invoice to Cash Collector

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit





Role Summary/Purpose:

As a Collections team member, you will be responsible for ownership and adherence to any related enterprise & controllership guidelines including AML. This will involve working with O2C Billing, Dispute and Cash Application Teams; WCS; Regional Controllership teams & GE businesses. Drive cash collection and past due reduction; daily follow up of invoices with customers, report out in the collection tool, ensure updated codes to assess portfolio performance, provide accurate feed back.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Build relationships with customers and supported businesses aimed at enabling timely payment, issue resolution and building compliant process

o Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms

o Resolve customer inquiries promptly & accurately, by understanding customer market & needs.

o Proactively and timely partner with P&L, finance & operations teams to drive past dues reduction

o Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution

o Manage assigned portfolio and set collections targets including review of client data, patterns and key trends

o Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support

o Delivery of manual customer invoices and dispatch of statements

o Accomplish all responsibilities in line with GE’s compliance and integrity requirements.

o Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible Accounts Receivable

o Track all non-collectibles, initiate dispute tracking where applicable and provide accurate/complete details

o Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions

o Publish weekly Account Receivables status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts

o Drive consistent metric definitions & process for measurement across all platforms

o Ensure compliance/adherence to Global Enterprise Standards & Controllership guidelines

o Coordinate O2C and WCS teams, GE businesses, Controllership & Compliance teams





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Degree in Finance or Business management or sound collections (3+ years) experience

o 3+ years O2C or finance experience & exposure to virtual/remote team

o Fluent in English and Swahili. French speaking a plus

o Experience of work with multiple teams both GE & 3rd party across region

o Ability to influence & work collaboratively with matrixed teams

o Strong communicator, building relationships with internal partners & external customers

o Please not that there is no open position yet but we may/will offer it in the future. Currently we are gathering potential candidates who would be interested in this role

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location





Desired Characteristics:

o Sound computer skills: Excel is required

o Knowledge of business revenue recognition and Controllership policies

o Willingness to drive issue resolution & manage escalations

o Ability to deal effectively with rapid & changing priorities

o Good communications skills to manage stakeholder expectations

o Ability to adapt quickly to changes

Lead Sales Specialist

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

o Experience 5 – 10 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Sales / Marketing





Role Summary/Purpose:

The candidate will be responsible for leading & strategically growing our full scope of Downstream Technology Salutation Flow & Process Technology products & Services in Sub Sahara Region excl Nigeria & South Africa. The Sales Manager is responsible for the effective and profitable management of assigned customer accounts. In this role he/she will be primarily focused on growing & maintaining existing accounts. He/she will also work with current customers to provide value & meet service needs.

Essential Responsibilities:

o • Primarily responsible for selling products, services, parts, solutions and projects to customers within the region.

o • Develop sales plan for specific region

o • Cooperate with technical sales support to realize sales

o • Point of contact for customers within region

o • Weekly reporting to management of sales targets

o • Promote the business value proposition of GE technology

o • Increase market penetration of GE products

o • Work with ITO team on tracking proposals through preparation, submission, tracking and closing quotations and proposals

o • Make sales presentations to senior level customers & internal GE management

o • Actively engage in New Product discussions and offerings

o • Develop, maintain and nurture relationships with customers

o • Effectively coordinate relationships and interfaces with Commercial Operations, Technical Marketing, Product management and other functions

• Accurately analyze and provide feedback of market dynamics within region.

Qualifications/Requirements:

o • A proven background in the oil & gas industry of 10 years, 5 years of which within a sales role in Flow & Process Products

o • Proven sales record or show that he/she has the aptitude to succeed in a technical and relationship driven business

o • Bachelor degree from an accredited university or college

o • Excellent written and oral skills and confidence with client presentations

o • Effective team contributor and member

o • Ability and willingness to travel within territory

o • Fluent in English

o • Strong work ethics

o • Self starter and initiator

o • Manage working time according to business needs and customer requirements

• Must have valid work Authorization to work in Roles location.

Desired Characteristics :

o • MBA

o • Ability to communicate at all levels within customer organizations as well as GE

o • Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

o • International Experience

o • Strong influencing skills

• Fluent in French





Commercial Leadership Program – CLP

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Administration / Secretarial





Role Summary/Purpose :

The Commercial Leadership Program (CLP) at GE Renewable Energy develops sales and commercial leaders through challenging rotational assignments and a rigorous training curriculum. CLP prepares its members for off-program placement in challenging commercial roles by providing the opportunity to learn about GE Renewable Energy’s products and customers, while also making significant contributions to the business.

Essential Responsibilities :

Program Summary:

o A two-year program providing on the job experience with four six-month rotations within the commercial functions of GE Renewable Energy

o Exposure to different businesses, products, and leaders

o World-class training in sales, leadership, and business skills. Program participants strengthen their commercial, business, and leadership skills by completing an intensive curriculum of classroom, hands-on, and online trainingProgram Benefits:

o World-class CLP Program

o Personalized rotation planning with challenging assignments

o Formal mentoring and coaching by senior management

o Rich networking with diverse group of CLPs around the world

o Business depth within commercial functions of GE Renewable Energy

o Preparation of contract documentation (sales contracts, specs, technical specs) Program Content: Throughout the two years duration of the program, the assignments will vary depending on business requirements and the off-program role objectives. However, the CLP can expect the following responsibilities at one point or another of the program:

o Development of competitive proposals and strategies, including risk mitigation and compliance, to support the Sales team in the region

o Understand local market dynamics

o Identification and management of commercial risks across the project scope

o Responsible for contract management, proposal development, risk and mitigation management

o Personal world-class training – online, hands-on, and in the Classroom





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelor’s degree in engineering or relevant science degree, preferably in Mechanical, Electrical, Power Systems, or Industrial Engineering

o Prior intern or co-op experience, or relevant work experience (0-3 years) preferably in sales, sales support or marketing in the Energy industry

o Strong communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills

o Academic excellence; minimum 3.0 cumulative overall GPA or better (out of 4.0)

o Demonstrated interest in sales and the energy industry

o Geographic mobility

– Relevant work permit or work authorization required

o GE is an equal opportunity employer. Legal authorization to work in the country/region where the business is hiring is required. We will not sponsor individuals for employment visas, now or in the future, for this job

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location





Desired Characteristics :

o Strong oral and written communication skills

o Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

o Ability to influence others and lead small teams

o Lead initiatives of moderate scope and impact

o Ability to coordinate several projects simultaneously

o Effective problem identification and solution skills. Proven analytical and organizational ability

Employee HR Manager

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 5 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Human Resources / HR





Role Summary/Purpose :

HR support for client group Leaders, Managers and Employees on organizational and employee matters, as well as coaching, HR process expertise and other general HR activities. Individuals in this category act as the HR Manager of record for a client group. Positions requiring thorough understanding, application and mastery of approaches, theories, methodologies and application in a concrete organizational context. Based in Kenya, the role will responsible for employees within the East Africa.

Essential Responsibilities:

A first point of contact for employees & managers who provides leadership, coaching and support for individual employee needs & HR processes. Advises Functional managers or other Functions regarding approaches, processes and procedures in the own field. Communication with direct colleagues and the business about approach and methods for solving complex problems. Has a role as a project leader of medium sized projects or is a major contributor to bigger projects.

o Provide dedicated guidance and coaching to multiple senior leaders and employees within a complex business environment, including supporting multiple matrixed organizations with acquired businesses, union relations, or global footprints

o Provide dedicated guidance and coaching to multiple managers and employees with specific focus on: employee advocacy/engagement, HR fundamentals and process training, employee relations management, performance management, career development, talent assessment, acquisition and retention and workplace investigations as appropriate

o Provide employees and managers with an available first point of contact for questions and guidance on fundamental HR topics and issues; escalates concerns beyond their scope to HR Business Partners; navigates employees and manager to HR Services when it is the more appropriate resource

o Partner with HR Business Partners and O&TD professionals to execute business-specific HR strategies

o Ensure that all employee relations issues are properly identified, reported, investigated and resolved

o Provide advice and counsel to managers and employees to ensure consistent application and integration of policies, procedures and practices at 100% compliance to promote an ethical and compliant work environment

o Lead key HR processes including compensation planning and compliance

o Conduct HR training and support for functional processes like PD@GE, people reviews, Salary Planning, New Employee Orientation and New Manager Assimilation

o Assist with other HR special projects or initiatives as needed;

o Maintain and protect confidential data with utmost scrutiny, judgment, and care

o Partner with business to gather specific customer needs related to recruitment and develop and execute recruitment plan focused on commercial growth

o Talent acquisition activity and headhunting in region

o Support University and development program hiring

o On time delivery of all required Government reporting relating to Recruitment





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university or college

o Minimum of 5 years professional work in the Human Resources function with responsibilities such as recruiting, training, compensation, benefits, employee development or performance management

o Experience working in a matrixed work environment preferred

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location





Desired Characteristics :

o Passionate, employee advocate who wants to make a difference in the organization by helping employees succeed

o Approachable and responsive resource able to connect with employees at all levels

o Desires employee-facing work; willingness to make horizontal moves to develop HR expertise

o Strong customer service focus, with a high level of responsiveness

o Supportive team player with a strong drive to create a positive work environment; ability to diffuse a tense situation

o Applies solid judgment ensuring integrity, compliance, & confidentiality

o Strong interest in innovative HR solutions and process improvement

o Understanding of HR concepts and principles with expertise in a specialty area such as staffing, analytics, facilitation, etc

o Strong problem solving skills; ability to make independent decisions, manage conflicting priorities in a fast paced environment

o Sound knowledge of local labor laws and government requirements

o Detailed-oriented with excellent organizational & documentation skills

o Proponent of the segmented HR model, understands the benefits

o Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Human Resources

o GE HRLP Graduate or graduate of a similar program

o PHR/SPHR/Kenya IHRM certification

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location

Technical Solutions Director

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

o Experience 15 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Engineering / Technical





Role Summary/Purpose :

Energy Consulting, a part of GE Energy Connections, offers our global clients (external & internal GE) a wide range of solutions across the entire spectrum of power generation, delivery and utilization. Energy Consulting is divided into four Practice Areas: Power Economics, Power Systems Operation and Planning (PSOP), Global Power Projects, and Software.

Essential Responsibilities:

Our Power Economics team offers analyses focused on understanding and study of the financial and physical operation of the electric power systems including generation and grid planning, system optimization, asset valuation, competitive power markets and energy policy implications. Our Power Systems Operation and Planning team utilizes their deep knowledge of connected power grid planning, design, operation, and life-cycle management, to offer customized solutions to our global clients and other GE businesses. The Global Power Projects group supports new and upgraded thermal power plants with grid code testing, PSS settings, and power plant monitors (TSRs and TSAs) as well NPI, model development, field testing, and proposal support for GE Wind projects and proposals. The Software COE develops and licenses several different software products and has over 700 users worldwide of EC’s Concorda Suite of software tools to assess the economics, performance, and reliability of interconnected power systems. Energy Consulting also offers a full range of power system education courses through our Power Systems Engineering Course (PSEC)

o This position is for a Technical Solutions Director/Principal Consultant with a focus on Power Systems Operations & Planning, within Energy Consulting, working across the organization

o Support GE business initiatives related to the systems equipment and services of the business, and provide advisory services to our industry

o Direct and perform power system analysis including: modeling, simulation, and evaluation of design alternatives

o Lead the development/refinement of tools and techniques for power system simulation.

o Effectively communicate results to both internal and external executives by preparing written detailed and summary reports and making presentations describing analyses performed, solutions developed, and customer value propositions

o Identify and cultivate new customers and business opportunities. Develop projects with customers; manage contracts to ensure technical, schedule and cost objectives are met; actively participate in identifying and cultivating new customers and business opportunities; lead preparation of proposals; and make customer presentations

o Actively participate in strategic planning and development of GE product/service offerings and support New Product/Technology Introductions concurrent with GE business needs

o Provide mentoring and help develop/train less experienced staff in a working environment where teamwork, quality, customer service and innovation are highly valued

o Actively participate in Industry forums to promote GE solutions and technology

o Support and help staff the Power Systems and Energy Courses (PSEC)





Qualifications/Requirements :

o Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college in electrical, mechanical, or electric power engineering

o At least 15 years of professional experience in engineering, product management or a related function

o Strong analytical and problem solving skills with demonstrated ability to lead engineering / economics teams to high value technical / economic solutions

o Demonstrated capability to complete projects on-time and on-budget as either individual contributor or project manager

o Proficiency with office productivity software e.g. MS Office, Visio, MS Project

o Ability and willingness to travel a minimum of 20% of the time, as required





Desired Characteristics :

o Advanced degree in electrical, mechanical or electric power engineering from an accredited university or college

o Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

o Ability to motivate and influence individuals and teams

o Strong written and oral communication skills suitable for making presentations to internal and external business executives, and for supporting GE executive external communications

o Solid understanding of power systems phenomena and power systems equipment: generation, transmission, distribution and industrial

o Understanding of protection design concepts for major power systems equipment

o Understanding of controls concepts for grid-interactive power systems equipment

o Proficiency with office productivity software e.g. MS Office

o Working knowledge of key software analytical tools, e.g., ATP, PSLF, PSS/E, MATLAB, Python, and PSCAD

o Industry stature IEEE / CIGRE, ASME, AWEA, PE with published papers in one or more technical societies

o Pending or awarded patents

o Six Sigma training is preferred (GE only)

Finance Management Program

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit





Role Summary/Purpos e:

FMP is widely considered to be the premier program of its kind and is the first step in many successful GE management careers. FMP develops leadership and analytical skills through classroom training and key assignments.Develops world class, financial leaders for high impact positions. Combines coursework, job assignments, and interactive seminars to equip you with exceptional technical, financial and business skills.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Intensive two-year entry-level program spanning four rotational assignments.

o Hands-on experience may include: financial planning, accounting, operations analysis, auditing, forecasting, treasury/cash management, commercial finance and Six Sigma quality.

o Combines coursework, job assignments and interactive seminars to equip young talents with exceptional technical, financial and business skills.

o Led by senior GE professionals and mentors.

o Develops world-class financial leaders for exciting positions.

This is an EVERGREEN position, meaning that the application process for this vacancy is open, but the Recruitment Specialist will contact suitable candidates only when the intake for this vacancy opens.

Qualifications/Requirements:

o Degree in one of the following disciples is a must: Finance, Accounting, Economics or related discipline.

o Minimum 3.0 on 4.0 grade point average scale.

o Academic excellence with financial or quantitative interest/competency.

o Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

o Proven leadership ability and initiative.

o Excellent communication, interpersonal and influencing skills.

o Flexible, adaptable and geographically mobile.

o Fluent English.

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location.





Desired Characteristics :

o Strong oral and written communication skills.

o Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

o Ability to influence others and lead small teams.

o Lead initiatives of moderate scope and impact.

o Ability to coordinate several projects simultaneously.

o Effective problem identification and solution skills.

o Proven analytical and organizational ability.

Radiography Women Health & ICS Product Sales Specialist – EA

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 – 5 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Medical / Health





Role Summary/Purpose:

The Radiography, Mammography, BMD, Interventional Image Guided Systems product sales specialist is responsible for selling equipment into accounts that are identified in partnership with the rest of the sales organization, including distributors and channel partners. He/she will be responsible to close the deals and coordinate the sales and technical activities in support of the deal. Additionally, he/she provides formal technical and clinical support during the sales process.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Compiling lists of prospective customers and sales leads. Follow up as necessary

o Working with sales leaders, other sales representatives and potential channel partners to increase prospects and drive closure of opportunities

o Providing training to all sales team members/partners on strategy and product offerings

o Making cold calls to potential customers where required

o Providing pricing strategy and insure pricing compliance for segment opportunities

o Estimating date of delivery to customer based on knowledge of the company’s production and delivery schedules

o Forecasting orders and sales of assigned territory and submit monthly report

o Representing the company at trade association meetings to promote product and company

o Report clinical trend and market trend in the country(ies) of responsibility

o Develop good long term customer relationships, and high customer satisfaction whilst utilizing to optimum level resources in the team and Company/GE businesses

o Serving as client executive, responsible for overall engagement quality and relationship management at all levels

o Lead opportunities with new pursuits and up-selling including proposal development, analysis, and project planning

o Manage clinical discussion around our technology and solution, understand clinical practices.





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelors Degree or minimum 5 years of selling experience in a medical, healthcare or technical field or Life Sciences field

o At least one of the following core experiences: Minimum of 5 years clinical/ technical experience following certification with demonstrated clinical/technical skill in specific areas or at least 3 years commercial applications/modality experience with demonstrated successes in high level customer interactions and sales scenarios

o Proven capability to interact with distributors and/or channel partners

o Excellent verbal and written communication skills

o Excellent organizational skills

o Strong presentation skills

o Able to travel extensively

o Valid motor vehicle license





Desired Characteristics :

o Proven professional business acumen (experience interfacing with both internal team members and external customers as a part of a solution-based sales process)

o Self-motivated, willingness to take the initiative to identify opportunities for improvement and take actions to improve

o Team oriented with a customer satisfaction mindset

o Ability to multi-task effectively and manage multiple priorities at one time

o Willingness to be flexible/adapt to changing work environments

o Clinical experience in large hospital/university setting preferred

o Five or more years of demonstrated clinical skills preferably in Radiology

o Fluency in other relevant languages within territory

o Previous experience in sales

Commercial Operations Leader – SSA

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 5 – 10 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Administration / Secretarial





Role Summary/Purpose:

Ultrasound Commercial Operations Leader is responsible for Orders Reporting (process of forecasting with Regions and also levels of commitments).

Essential Responsibilities:

o Drive Sales Operations processes & mechanisms and coordinate their implementation

o Support strategic imperatives (Growth, Simplification & Quality) and initiatives in order to ensure the fulfillment of business requirements and to optimize business performance.

o Track order forecasting through Siebel.

o Lead quarter-end orders closing with Finance and Local Teams.

o Manage Variable Compensation Plans for the Sales organization in coordination with Human Resources.

o Organize, animates communication and reporting channels between Field & Central.

o Order Roll Up, Modality Conference, Field Conf calls, including Sales and Services common Operating Mechanisms.

o Lead as appropriate the various Sales Operating Mechanisms.

o Support all initiatives to achieve GEHC-Technologies European business imperatives (Growth, Simplification, Quality).

o Drive sales force effectiveness in the field and provide operational leadership support to Zone Sales Managers on strategies deployment, training requirements, utilization and optimization of resources.

o Entry point for Sales in various cross-functional programs.

o Drive Sales processes simplification and best practices sharing.

o Take the functional Leadership for Lean Sales ITO.

o Support Go to Market tools deployment to drive process simplification and improved GTM Sibel, CRM tool).

o Quality Management representative for the Sales organization.

o Ensure that the processes of the Quality Management System (QMS) are implemented and maintained (QSMRs).

o Support internal and external Quality audits and closure of audit findings.

o Support the EHS program and the follow up (EHS contractor safety / EHS training fulfillments).

o Knowledge and understanding of all Global Privacy and Anti-Competition Policies (including but not limited to GE Healthcare HIPPA Guidelines, NEMA Regulations, etc.) and operates within them to ensure that no company policy or US / Int’l Law is broken.

o Knowledge and understanding of all Environmental Health Policies (including but not limited to GE Healthcare EHS Policies, GE Healthcare Fleet Rules, etc.) and operate within them to ensure that no company policy or US / Int’l Law is broken.

o Aware of and comply with the GEHC Quality Manual, Quality Management System, Quality Management Policy, Quality Goals, and applicable laws and regulations as they apply to this job type/position.

o Complete all planned Quality & Compliance training within the defined deadlines

o Identify and report any quality or compliance concerns and take immediate corrective action as required.

o Drive continuous improvement on all related processes, work instructions, and procedures to ensure ongoing standardization and simplification of the Quality Management System.





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Relevant Degree

o 5 to 10 years experience in Sales/Services roles

o Strong quantitative and analytical skills

o Excellent relationship

o Ability to articulate & build convincing arguments for internal staff

o Excellent presentation skills

o Excellent communication skills

o Good business knowledge and understanding

o Fluent English

o High work standard and quality

o Reliable, responsive, attentive to detail

o Action and results oriented





Desired Characteristics:

o Leadership skills

o Initiative and self-confidence

o Team player

o Presence and self-assurance

o Coaching/mentoring

Lead Business Development Specialist

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Sales / Marketing





Role Summary/Purpose:

The Smart Grid Business Development team has the mission to promote and develop Alstom Digital Grid & Microgrid activities through the following responsibilities:Participate to keynote speech into key event and strategic relevant industrial and technology platforms (SmartGrid Africa Platform, CIGRE, CIRED, IEEE)Adapt solution value proposition documentation to the specific regional context, develop associated Business plan models.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Update marketing collaterals resulting from our SmartGrid/SmartCity first pilot deliveries. Develop thought leadership towards critical industries and support Grid Solution communication to insure the best visibility

o Identify target customer/country accounts in coordination with SmartGrid Business Development and develop Smartgrid business case with and for them

o Identify early SmartGrid deployment projects and early position Digital Grid Solutions on key opportunity targets. Develop adequate partner ecosystem

o Lead the design of Digital Grid solution end to end solutions in line with GE Reference Digital Architecture Models in response to jointly defined use cases with customers

o Develop deployment strategy applying Fastworks approach with coordination with SmartGrid Comops team. Support project negotiations through Digital Grid Sales team

o Overview delivery of critical Digital Grid solution projects and develop associated account development plans

o Participate to preparation of the Regional Smart Grid communication plan (product launch, events, etc.) in coordination with GE Grid communication Periodically perform the following Tasks:

o Review and confirm Digital Grid Business Model and Value proposition together with Grid Solution & PL Marketing teams, update regional market drivers and estimates and Competitor positioning

o Develop new business model in coordination with Grid Solution product lines

o Contribute to the overall direction of Grid Solution key NPIs

o Must demonstrate strong, efficient and effective leadership in a matrix organization to meet both





Qualifications/Requirements:

Organisational Reporting:

o Business Development Leader for Digital Grids & Microgrids – Subsaharian Africa will report directly to the Global Digital Grid Solution Leader

o Team : Transverse role onlyNetwork & Links Internal :

o PL: regions UMDs and UCDs, SmartGrids Comops & Technologies, other SmartGrids Business Development leaders, PL tendering & marketing leaders SmartGrid, Smartcity & Microgrid business communities: Speak, Yammer, LinkedIn, Twitter relevant internal & external forum

o Commercial Solutions: Regional Sales leaders

o Grid Solutions: Strategy, Marketing, Engineering teams

o GE Store : GGO, GE Oil & Gas, GE Renewable, GE Distributed PowerExternal:

o Lead early adopter Customer Accounts (key targets to be finalized together)

o Strategic Mega Cities in the Region

o Strategic Partners Industrial Organisations:

o CIGRE, CIRED, IEEE Europe, SmartGrid/SmartCity Africa

o Responsibilities and Accountabilities

o Scope = 10-100M€ rolling orders for Digital Grid solution roll out

o High visibility in critical Smartgrids ecosystem , segment thought leader in the regionMeasurements:

o Profitable growth in new Digital Grid/Microgrid solution areas

o Lead innovator status in strategic target accounts

o Pipeline build up on strategic account for Utilities / Cities – Success rate on that pipeline

o Keynotes in International Conferences on Smart Grids / Chairmanship of strategic industrial group

o Market and Business Understanding Mandatory Desirable

o Knowledge of GE X

o Knowledge of other functional areas within the organisation X

o Knowledge of the domestic environment X

o Knowledge of the international environment X

o Successful commercial experience: 150+m€ orders, direct and indirect (partner, integrator) go to market models (sell to, sell through sell with)

o Management of CXO relationships within Key accounts

o Power System Management expertise

o Software business expertise

o System integration projects business experience

o Electrical engineer degree with projects expertise is a plus





Desired Characteristics :

Organisational ReportingBusiness Development Leader for Digital Grids & Microgrids – Subsaharian Africa will report directly to the Global Digital Grid Solution LeaderTeam : Transverse role onlyNetwork & LinksInternal :PL: regions UMDs and UCDs, SmartGrids Comops & Technologies, other SmartGrids Business Development leaders, PL tendering & marketing leaders SmartGrid, Smartcity & Microgrid business communities: Speak, Yammer, LinkedIn, Twitter relevant internal & external forumCommercial Solutions: Regional Sales leadersGrid Solutions: Strategy, Marketing, Engineering teamsGE Store : GGO, GE Oil & Gas, GE Renewable, GE Distributed PowerExternal:

o 1. Lead early adopter Customer Accounts (key targets to be finalized together)

o 2. Strategic Mega Cities in the Region

o 3. Strategic Partners Industrial Organisations : CIGRE, CIRED, IEEE Europe, SmartGrid/SmartCity AfricaMissionResponsibilities and AccountabilitiesScope = 10-100M€ rolling orders for Digital Grid solution roll out High visibility in critical Smartgrids ecosystem , segment thought leader in the regionMeasurements

o 1. Profitable growth in new Digital Grid/Microgrid solution areas

o 2. Lead innovator status in strategic target accounts

o 3. Pipeline build up on strategic account for Utilities / Cities – Success rate on that pipeline

4. Keynotes in International Conferences on Smart Grids / Chairmanship of strategic industrial groupMarket and Business Understanding Mandatory DesirableKnowledge of GE XKnowledge of other functional areas within the organisation X Knowledge of the domestic environment X Knowledge of the international environment X Candidate RequirementsEducational RequirementsSuccessful commercial experience: 150+m€ orders, direct and indirect (partner, integrator) go to market models (sell to, sell through sell with)Management of CXO relationships within Key accountsPower System Management expertise Software business expertise System integration projects business experienceElectrical engineer degree with projects expertise is a plusExperience Requires Bachelor or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Product Marketing/Business Development, Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience. Advanced degree in engineering or business preferred.Requires 5-10 years implementing, or promoting Software/Grid Automation/ Industriaal Com or similar technologies. Profile Leadership know-how: Convincing & Influencing: Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills. Ability to write professional and technical reports and procedures. Ability to make formal and informal presentations to technical and non-technical staff and customers.Excellent transversal management skills. Ability to convince, assign and delegate tasks and responsibilities appropriately and effectively manage in a matrix organization. Collaboration & Teamwork: Ability to interact and communicate with individuals at all levels of the organization. Fosters a team environment.Operational effectiveness / Accountability: Ability to work independently and be self-motivated.Ability to work effectively with other management and groups. Demonstrates a high degree of personal and professional integrity. Ability to work non-standard hours to accommodate business needs Capable of traveling (via car or airline) worldwide. Strong PC skills required, including use of standard MS Office applications.





Product Sales Specialist – Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS)

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Sales / Marketing





Role Summary/Purpose:

The role is responsible for managing the offers process and mutually agree the strategy with the Account Managers to achieve the budget objective and the margin of the Region for the given product lines and contributing to building project specific, technically & commercially attractive offers based on Account Manager advices, technical department support and customers’ needs.





Essential Responsibilities:

Market knowledge and vison: explore opportunities, define strategy and shape demand

o Drive commercial activity for a specific Product Line in the region/ sub-region within Order Intake and Gross Margin on Order Intake targets

o Keep abreast of competitor product portfolioo Meet the customer regularly together with the Account Manager in charge

o Explore and propose strategy to cover all channels to the market.

o Deploy and adjust answer strategy taking in account the input from the end user requirements, the Account Manager, Contractor(s) when applicable (including Grid Solution units) and Products unit.

o Build the knowledge of market prices, competitors, and user specific requirements.

Build and Close Offer o Assess project complexity and define a project strategy with the input of Account Manager

o Understand the RFQ / Customer’s demand & actual needs and develop the value proposition for each offer

o Conduct spec-in, spec-out, products qualification

o Trigger tendering process (Go/No Go + RFQ to PL Tendering) and follow up on tender progress

o Build with the PL tendering the more relevant technico-commercial offer for its Product, taking into account the different parameters & stakeholders involved (product portfolio & competitiveness vs. competitors’ vs. customer needs / factory constraints/ Solutions).

o Set target price, with input from Account Manager and PL Commercial.

o Build the Risk & Opportunities analysis and the associated mitigations plans.

o Validate and challenge Estimate Analysis Sheet and set the price, in liaison with the Account Manager and the PL Commercial.

o Launch and follow Tender approval process (TAC/BUSTAM)

o Prepare and submit the offer through Account Manager o Lead technical clarification process, listen to & resolve open concerns

o Negotiate contract (price, terms and conditions) in coordination with the Account Manager

Order booking and other

o Prepare and conduct hand over to project / contract execution

o Bring market technical feedback to PL R&Do Conduct Win / Loss analysis with the Account Manager & participate in Return of Experience

o Participate to the definition of Commercial Action Plan at Region level

o Interface with PLs for load forecastingo Feed management with market data

Quality

o Comply with Quality Procedures, work instructions and Processes in e-book and on site

o Report or resolve any non-conformances and process in a timely manner

Health and Safety

o Demonstrate commitment to safety through participation in formal and informal discussions

o Adhere to all safe working procedures in accordance with instructions

o Ensure safety work instructions are complied o Participate in the resolution of safety issues.

o Initiate actions to improve health and safety where needed





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or graduated from a Business School from an accredited university or college.

o Min 3 years of experience in sales and tendering experience preferred with good understanding of sales basics.

o Good knowledge of Electrical transmission business (in the given area)

o Technical knowledge in PL product portfolio is a must

o Willingness to travel

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location





Desired Characteristics :

o Expertise required in the Energy sector

o Experience in business development in coverage area (i.e. specified markets) in SSA

o Knowledge of the structure and organization of target companies in the region.

o Ability to prioritize and effectively handle multiple opportunities, consistently meeting deadlines.

o Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

o Ability to work in international and matrix organizations.

o Fluency in English.

Technical Tendering Manager – Low Voltage

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Engineering / Technical





Role Summary/Purpose:

Lead Engineer demonstrates leadership in understanding customers’ technical issues in the field of Grid Substations, defining the technical solutions for the Low Voltage part (Automation and Control, Substation Auxiliaries) and communicating it both internally and externally. Has the experience or expertise to solve Substations Automation, control and auxiliaries problems and optimize the technical solution to be competitive.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Execute the design, analysis, or evaluation of assigned individual and team projects tenders using sound engineering principles and adhering to business standards, practices, procedures, and product / program requirements

o Provide technical leadership to personnel/ cross functional teams supporting the assigned project tender

o Implement plans with guidance to meet technical requirements of assigned components and systems

o Develop action plans with guidance to respond to issues/ problems

o Lead or participate on teams assigned to address organizational initiatives and generic issues

o Recommend, with guidance, the approach to meet the technical and program requirements

o Participate and present or review in technical and program reviews

o Assure proper documentation of technical data generated for the assigned projects tenders and/or tasks consistent with engineering policies and procedures·

o Ensure proper coordination with Projects Engineering team at tender stage to incorporate past projects return of experience in new tenders designs





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college (or a high school diploma/GED with at least 4 years of experience in Engineering).

o At least 3 additional years of experience in Engineering position.

o Good knowledge of Electrical transmission business in East Africa





Desired Characteristics:

o Strong oral and written communication skills.

o Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

o Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems.

o Demonstrated ability to lead programs / projects.

o Ability to document, plan, market, and execute programs.

o Established project management skills.

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location

Technical Tendering Manager – High Voltage

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Engineering / Technical





Role Summary/Purpose:

The Alternative Current Substations (ACS) Technical Tendering High Voltage (HV) Lead Engineer demonstrates leadership in understanding customers’ technical issues in the field of Grid Substations, defining the technical solutions for the High Voltage part (Substation layout design, Earthing system, Lightning protection) and communicating it both internally and externally. Has the experience or expertise to solve HV Substations problems and optimize the technical solution to be competitive.

Essential Responsibilities:

o Execute the design, analysis, or evaluation of assigned individual and team projects tenders using sound engineering principles and adhering to business standards, practices, procedures, and product / program requirements

o Provide technical leadership to personnel/ cross functional teams supporting the assigned project tender

o Implement plans with guidance to meet technical requirements of assigned components and systems

o Develop action plans with guidance to respond to issues/ problems

o Lead or participate on teams assigned to address organizational initiatives and generic issues

o Recommend, with guidance, the approach to meet the technical and program requirements

o Participate and present or review in technical and program reviews

o Assure proper documentation of technical data generated for the assigned projects tenders and/or tasks consistent with engineering policies and procedures

o Ensure proper coordination with Projects Engineering team at tender stage to incorporate past projects return of experience in new tenders designs





Qualifications/Requirements:

o Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college (or a high school diploma/GED with at least 4 years of experience in Engineering).

o At least 3 additional years of experience in Engineering position.

o Good knowledge of Electrical transmission business (in the given area)

o Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location





Desired Characteristics:

o Strong oral and written communication skills.

o Strong interpersonal and leadership skills.

o Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems.

o Demonstrated ability to lead programs / projects.

o Ability to document, plan, market, and execute programs.

o Established project management skills.









o Invoice to Cash Collector

o Lead Sales Specialist

o Employee HR Manager

o Technical Solutions Director

o Finance Management Program