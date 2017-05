Massive Recruitment at General Electric (GE) Kenya – 12 Vacancies

4. Keynotes in International Conferences on Smart Grids / Chairmanship of strategic industrial groupMarket and Business Understanding Mandatory DesirableKnowledge of GE XKnowledge of other functional areas within the organisation X Knowledge of the domestic environment X Knowledge of the international environment X Candidate RequirementsEducational RequirementsSuccessful commercial experience: 150+m€ orders, direct and indirect (partner, integrator) go to market models (sell to, sell through sell with)Management of CXO relationships within Key accountsPower System Management expertise Software business expertise System integration projects business experienceElectrical engineer degree with projects expertise is a plusExperience Requires Bachelor or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Product Marketing/Business Development, Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience. Advanced degree in engineering or business preferred.Requires 5-10 years implementing, or promoting Software/Grid Automation/ Industriaal Com or similar technologies. Profile Leadership know-how: Convincing & Influencing: Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills. Ability to write professional and technical reports and procedures. Ability to make formal and informal presentations to technical and non-technical staff and customers.Excellent transversal management skills. Ability to convince, assign and delegate tasks and responsibilities appropriately and effectively manage in a matrix organization. Collaboration & Teamwork: Ability to interact and communicate with individuals at all levels of the organization. Fosters a team environment.Operational effectiveness / Accountability: Ability to work independently and be self-motivated.Ability to work effectively with other management and groups. Demonstrates a high degree of personal and professional integrity. Ability to work non-standard hours to accommodate business needs Capable of traveling (via car or airline) worldwide. Strong PC skills required, including use of standard MS Office applications.