MARTHA KARUA calls out corrupt ANNE WAIGURU - See what she has vowed to do to her

..bring the fight on saying she will triumph in the end.





“I am ready to take the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat, those who won during Jubilee nominations should not celebrate yet.”





“I was not part of the nominations and if I were, I would still have emerged the winner,” Karua said as were party endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta for a second term.





“The nominations was just the beginning, let them be ready for friendly fire,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



