MARGARET, leave my husband alone, See the PHOTOs she sends him - Kenyan WOMAN rants.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:33
According to an estranged woman, Margaret has been luring her husband to s3x by sending him n@d3s.
She shared photos of Margaret’s bushy “Nunu” that she has been sending to her husband.
Other n@d3 photos that the enstraged woman leaked cannot be published here.
But it’s clear that Margaret is a randy and s3xually starved woman who has no morals left.
This is how she was exposed and some of her photos.
“I want to expose a lady that is f@ck!ng people’s husbands
Her name is Margaret Riziki Jamilah
All her pictures she has been sending my husband
Tell her to keep off other peoples husband”
See the photos in the next page