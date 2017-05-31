MAPENZI TU! S3XY JANET MBUGUA and her lover celebrate two year anniversary in style (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - Former screen siren, Janet Mbugua, and her husband, Eddie Ndichu celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the weekend in the breath-taking Borana Lodge.





She wrote on her blog:





“For a trip that’s been two years in the making, Borana Lodge, part of the Borana Conservancy, did not disappoint. It seems that our having a baby and conflicting schedules between my husband Eddie and I meant it took us this long to work out the perfect time to make a getaway and boy were we right!





On our two year wedding anniversary! After Hellen from the reservations office rebooked us for the umpteenth time, bless her, we booked our Air Kenya flights, made sure Baby Huru was safely dropped off at his grandparents and departed for a trip that was special in so many ways.”





