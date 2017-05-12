Man requests EQUITY BANK’s support in bid to sue SAFARICOM for “stealing” his idea.

Friday, May 12, 2017 - On several occasions, giant telecom company, Safaricom, has been accused of stealing ideas and going ahead to implement them due to their financial muscle.

While the accusers did not go beyond a complaint on social media, this guy is ready to sue as he feels Safaricom have stolen his intellectual property.

The guy by the name Jonathan Gikabu, a computer scientist, claims Safaricom stole his idea of an NFC payment system which he presented to them back in 2014 and they branded it Mpesa 1 Tap.

Safaricom launched the card that is linked to a customer’s Mpesa account on Wednesday when they announced their full year results.

Mr.Gikabu hopes Equity Bank will…

