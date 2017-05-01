Man embarrassed as his S£XY BRIDE refuses to KISS him during their wedding (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 03:46
Monday, May 22, 2017 - It is a tradition world over for newly married couples to lock lips before friends and family after exchanging vows.
This guy was shocked during his wedding when the bride refused to kiss him.
The reason behind her refusal is best known to her but she seemed to be heavily pregnant.
Some people speculate that maybe she was forced to marry the guy which is common in most African cultures.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.