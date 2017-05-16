Man arrested in KDF recruitment for altering results and another threatens to join AL SHABAAB (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - This man was arrested by military officers during the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri.





The man, who has been identified as Dennis Kimotho Njaramba, had altered his grades using a biro pen.





Meanwhile, another man was arrested in the same venue after he threatened to join Somali-terror group, Al Shabaab, after he failed a medical test.





