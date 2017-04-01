MAINA KAMANDA says TUJU wants to rig in JAGUAR and give him the Jubilee ticket

Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has claimed that Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has hatched a plot of rigging him out in the just concluded party primaries in Starehe Constituency.





Kamanda is currently awaiting a verdict from Jubilee Party over the results of the Starehe primaries.





Last Thursday, Jubilee officials declared Kamanda the winner with 10,374 votes, while musician Charles Njagua, also known as Jaguar, received 8,391 votes.





Jaguar disputed the results and filed a petition before the Jubilee Party‘s tribunal and Tuju said the nominations will be repeated.





But on Monday, Kamanda alleged that Tuju was to blame for the nominations row in the constituency.





"I do not understand why the party leadership allowed nominations to be conducted with IDs only, yet other parties were using their member registers. This is where the rain started beating us," Kamanda said.





The aging MP accused Tuju of using his agents to allow members of the opposition party to participate in Jubilee primaries to rig some people out.



